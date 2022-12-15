Need a break? Warrigal offers 'stay for three weeks, pay for one' respite deal

Warrigal Mt Warrigal aged care home is a haven of peace and quiet with plenty of sunlight and ocean views. Picture supplied.

This is branded content for Warrigal.



Over the holiday season, many families feel the pressure of juggling priorities, particularly those in our community who are carers of older family members.



In response to this, local aged care provider Warrigal has stepped up to offer a discounted respite offer, so the older people in their lives can experience quality care, while carers enjoy peace of mind.

Warrigal is offering older people in the Illawarra a 'stay for three, pay for one' respite deal at their Warrigal Mt Warrigal care home, tucked away in the peace and quiet with plenty of sunlight and ocean views.

Respite at Mt Warrigal provides an opportunity for full-time carers to take a break with the confidence that their loved one is being well taken care of. Picture supplied.

Warrigal's respite programs are readily available when caregivers need a temporary break from their day-to-day responsibilities to avoid unnecessary fatigue and burnout, particularly prevalent around the busy holiday time.

This offer not only combats carer burnout, but also some financial relief over the holiday season, at a period of time where the cost of living is rising. Warrigal is excited to offer respite participants two weeks free, to take some pressure off carers who are juggling funding options.

Older people will enjoy 24-hour nursing care, private rooms, delicious meals and engaging activities, with the peace of mind knowing they are being looked after by experienced staff in specially-made accommodation.

Warrigal CEO Jenni Hutchins said they were excited to be able to bring the discounted respite offer to the Illawarra community.



"We know just how much these breaks can mean. It's a great opportunity to trial what living in one of our Warrigal care homes is like, and the positive lifestyle changes it can bring," she said.

Mt Warrigal care home offers older people the chance to engage in a fun, supportive and social community. Picture supplied.

"This respite offer also provides a rare opportunity for full-time carers to take a much needed break, with the confidence that their loved one is being taken care of by our well-trained, aged care experts."

Life inside a care home allows older people to become engaged in a fun, supportive community, with opportunities to get involved with new social activities they otherwise wouldn't.



From playing games of bingo, participating in art and craft, and creative-themed days held by staff involving games, to music afternoons, dancing, gardening, and group exercise - there's always a chance to get active and try something new.

Use this link to find out more about how you can access Warrigal's free respite offer: ww2.warrigal.com.au/respite-care

The "two weeks free" respite offer will finish on January 31, 2023.