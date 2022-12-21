A young woman is living in fear her former partner will kill her and says the justice system is not doing enough to protect victims of domestic violence.
The woman told the Mercury her ex-partner, with whom she was in a relationship for three months, had contravened the apprehended violence order put in place to protect her four times but continued to get bail.
His behaviour has escalated from contacting her in breach of the order, threats and tracking her movements, to breaking in and damaging property, and now to physical assaults.
The woman moved away from Sydney to the Wollongong area in an attempt to get away from him, but he found her, telling her: "I know people in Wollongong".
Last week he showed up at her new home, punched her in the face and cut her, and broke a photo frame.
She has been left wondering what will happen to her.
"I'm honestly scared for my life... I cannot leave my house," she said.
Meanwhile, she said, the AVO had done nothing to protect her or her son, who she had put in the care of family members because she felt she could not keep him safe.
"It's a piece of paper, he doesn't care about an AVO," she said.
The first time he breached it, she said, the magistrate commented that it was obvious her abuser "cared for" her.
The woman said she felt the justice system was not doing enough to protect victims of domestic violence like her.
"The justice system, it needs to change," she said.
Data from the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research shows AVO breaches in Wollongong grew by 5.5 per cent in the five years to 2021 and in Shellharbour by 5.9 per cent.
The woman looks at all the other women who have died at the hands of current or former partners and wonders if she will become one of their number.
"It scares me that it could be me, if he keeps getting bail," she said.
Women Illawarra general manager Michelle Glasgow said the justice system in NSW, and Australia more generally, was not set up to protect victims but the administration of justice.
This included the protection of defendants, she said, and for good reason - such as the maintenance of the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.
But Ms Glasgow said victims of domestic violence experienced a lot of "distress and dismay" around how these matters were dealt with in the judicial system.
She said AVOs were an agreement between the court and alleged perpetrator, and breaches became a criminal offence.
They were a powerful tool, she said, and allowed police to conduct compliance checks.
But the burden usually falls on the victim to report breaches and hold the alleged offender accountable.
Ms Glasgow said ideally this would be removed from the victim and it would fall more on the alleged perpetrator to prove the were compliant, but she was unsure how this could happen under the current judicial system.
There were other changes she would like to see, she said, including allowing earlier evidence of victims in hearings when they were too psychologically damaged to go to court.
Ms Glasgow said she would also like to see the prosecution of domestic violence cases in closed court, to protect victims' privacy and dignity.
She encouraged victims going through court to focus not on the outcome, but on the fact they had gotten the matter to court and had "taken [their] power back".
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.