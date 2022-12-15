Four Illawarra clubs have made their patrons' wellbeing their top priority with the launch of a new technology aimed at normalising the conversation around gambling.
Club visitors will now have the option of sitting down with a senior manager and having a chat about their concerns whether it be gambling-related or something else keeping them down.
With Ok2Play, the electronic gaming kiosks will ask the players if they are doing alright before they begin.
If someone answers no, they will immediately be contacted by the senior manager for assistance.
Wests Illawarra CEO Danny Munk said the launch of Ok2Play was the latest in a series of initiatives they'd introduced to ensure the staff members and guests were cared for.
"This is an opportunity to give to the community by being able to have positive and constructive conversations with them," Mr Munk said.
A staff member is available to sit down and have a chat within 15 minutes or give them a call if they've left the club, Mr Munk said.
"The staff are trained to ask - you said you weren't okay, what's creating that issue?" Mr Munk said.
An Ok2Play spokesperson said the ethos of the product is simply to help those struggling.
"Ok2play has been in the works for 5 years and it's all about human to human connection," the spokesperson said.
"The managers will sit down and have a chat with you over a cup of coffee without any judgement or barrier."
QR codes for support are also available for people to scan in addition to the prompts popping up on the gaming kiosks.
