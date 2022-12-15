Stu Taggart is swapping the bicycle seat for a basketball, after being announced as the Illawarra Hawks' new chief executive on Thursday.
Taggart brings a wealth of experience to the position, starting on January 23, with his resume including senior leadership roles in a variety of sporting events. He returns to Wollongong to take on the role, having steered the ship as CEO for September's UCI Road World Cycling Championships.
As part of his new position, Taggart will also head up Crest Sport and Entertainment LLC, the parent company of the Hawks.
"We're extremely excited to appoint someone of Stu's calibre to lead the Hawks and the Crest Group moving forward. Stu brings extensive knowledge of national and international sporting properties with him and provides a specific focus for our club here in the Illawarra region," Hawks director Jared Novelly said.
"We are incredibly proud of our heritage in the Illawarra, and we felt it was important to have a CEO connected to the local community. The Hawks and the Crest Group are determined to see Wollongong and the Illawarra continue to prosper, and sport is central to the region's identity.
"Stu's work with the World Cycling Championships highlighted his ability to showcase elite sport in this region and galvanise our corporate and consumer audiences. That was very attractive for us in the recruitment process."
For Taggart, the new role allows him to build on the success of the UCI championships "for our city" and to "work with a brand that our community truly loves".
"Basketball is also on a strong growth trajectory here in Australia, so it's a great time to get involved," he said.
"The vision and passion of Jared and the Crest Group is another huge opportunity for Wollongong. I can't wait to try to bring all these ingredients together. It's a real privilege to be entrusted with such a rare opportunity at an important time in our city's development.
"A key part of my focus will be building on the work already underway with several organisations and institutions in establishing an elite-performance facility in the Illawarra to ensure our home is in the region for years to come."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
