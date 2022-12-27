Wollongong doctor says we're in good hands as he hangs up the stethoscope

As a specialist in respiratory medicine, Wollongong doctor Graham Hart has seen a lot of change in his 40 year career.
But nothing has compared to the last three years, when COVID flipped everything on its head.
"COVID has made a big difference to all of us - in the way we work around the hospital, the way we work in our private rooms - it's made a huge difference to the way we've had to approached things," he said.
The long-standing consultant physician in respiratory and sleep medicine also said the virus itself had produced interesting and unpredictable outcomes for his patients.
"It's interesting, because I see a lot of elderly patients with chronic lung disease and a lot of them actually sailed though COVID without too many troubles when you might expect them to not," he said.
"But on the other hand, people have been very sick or died and they weren't the people with crnoci conditions. It's been a real mixed bag."
Dr Hart, who served as Head of Respiratory Medicine for the Illawarra Shellharbour Local Health District and Wollongong Public Hospital since 1987, is one of a number of experienced Illawarra doctors hanging up their stethoscope at the end of this year,
"I've enjoyed working in the Illawarra - I moved down here 40 years ago and have an attachment in the region and the people here," he said.
"From the respiratory side of things, most of the patients we see are people with asthma or chronic lung disease or lung cancer.
"And then those I see with my sleep side of it are people with obstructive sleep apnoea, or the rarer conditions like narcolepsy.
"Over the last three years, there's been a big change with COVID coming along, and that's been a significant change in respiratory medicine."
Dr Hart is also a clinical associate professor at the University of Wollongong, and in 1994 he set up the first sleep laboratory available in the Illawarra for adults.
He also currently sits on the medical assessment panel of dust diseases care for iCare NSW - a role he will continue into retirement.
When he moved to Wollongong, he said there was just one respiratory doctor where there are now many, and noted treatments and patient outcomes had changed dramatically over four decades.
"We've got new drugs for treatment of asthma and different treatments for lung cancer which means people can live a lot longer," he said.
"The other part of my practice is obstructive sleep apnoea and when I started out all those years ago sleep apnoea was only a tiny part of our knowledge base and that has increased dramatically over those years.
"Now we see patients with sleep apnoea who are effectively treated and it changes their lives."
Like many doctors, Dr Hart said he went into medicine with a strong wish to help people and make a difference in their lives.
He said his decision to retire was driven by a desire to rest and spend time with his grandchildren,
"You get to a point in your life where you think you need an change, and the young doctors and coming on as well - we've got new young blood coming into the area which is a good thing," he said.
Despite the pressures facing the health system, Dr Hart said he believed it was in good hands.
"There's still lots of challenges out there for the younger doctors and the health system generally, and for the community there's still challenging times ahead with COVID," he said.
"There's young doctors who have come back to Wollongong to work, and they have got a lot of knowledge and will build up their experience as well to provide a good respiratory service to the Illawarra and Shoalhaven.
"So I'm pretty happy the way things look, with all the other challenges that we face in health, I'm confident in the people who are working for the local health district."
"It's a great job being a doctor, you look after people form all walks of life, you go through lots of their traumas and difficulties trying to guide them through serious illnesses they have," he said.
"It's got its ups and downs, sometimes it's difficult - sometimes you make decision that you're not quite sure if its the very best decision but you have to weigh up all the pros and cons to make that decision. You help people through their difficult times and that rubs off on you as well - but that's what we are trained to do."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.