After a couple of years of COVID-19 crashing our New Year's Eve plans, you would be forgiven for wanting to let off a little steam come December 31.
The good news is there are plenty of places in the Illawarra and beyond where you can ring in the new year.
Whether you want to say goodbye to 2022 at a free family-friendly location, kick up your heels at an adults-only dance venue, or enjoy a lavish meal, we have you covered.
The NYE Sky Show is returning to light up Kiama Harbour this New Year's Eve after a two-year absence.
The last Sky Show in 2019 saw about 15,000 converge on the harbour to see one of the largest NYE fireworks displays in NSW.
This year's event will once again see an Eat Street style experience of stalls set up alongside Kiama Harbour to stimulate your taste buds, while a Kids Carnival will also be running nearby.
There will also be a DJ pumping out tunes and roving performers providing entertainment throughout the night.
Bring a picnic blanket and settle in at Black Beach Reserve for the ultimate view of the fireworks, which will rain out over the natural amphitheatre of Kiama Harbour at 9pm.
Kiama Council and with Destination Kiama have partnered to plan the event which is sponsored by WAVE FM, whose breakfast hosts Jade and Damien will emcee the event. There will also be games and giveaways.
Details: NYE Sky Show at Black Beach Reserve, Kiama, 4pm-10pm, with fireworks at 9pm. More info here
Bring the whole family along to welcome 2023 with a magical New Year's Eve fireworks display over Wollongong Harbour presented by Wollongong City Council.
The event will kick off from 6pm. Pack a picnic or grab a bite to eat from one of the pop-up food truck market in Osborne Park, opposite Belmore Basin, or get a takeaway from a nearby restaurant to enjoy while you await the 9pm fireworks display over the harbour.
Media partners include the Mercury Tune and i98fm, where you can tune in and listen to the fireworks soundtrack as you watch the sky light up.
You can park and ride to the venue on the Free Gong Shuttle which will travel along a circuit taking you from Wollongong University, Fairy Meadow, the Innovation Campus, and along Cliff Road to the harbour.
Details: here
If you have always wanted to join a street party like those in New York City on New Year's Eve, The Illawarra Hotel is the place for you.
The hotel is hosting its famed Market Street NYE Block Party and has brought in the big guns to lead the entertainment line-up.
None other than Aussie rocker Shannon Nolls and his band is headlining the night alongside support acts The Sex Panthers, The Retro Reunion Stage and more.
His Boy Elroy will provide the finger food menu and everyone who purchases a VIP ticket will receive two drinks on arrival to enjoy in the private area.
There are two classes of tickets - secured and unsecured. Secured tickets mean you will be moved indoors if the outdoor event is rained out while unsecured tickets will be refunded. Ticket prices range from $49-$99.
Details: The Illawarra Hotel Market Street NYE Block Party, 5pm-3am. More info/tickets here
Live music hotspot La La La's at Wollongong will host an NYE Party with Hoon, Private Wives, Scab Baby, Major Arcana, Clueless and various DJ's from 7pm.
Ticket prices range from $22.43-$29.57 and are available here.
North Wollongong Hotel will host a New Year's Eve party featuring Crooked Colours, Allday, Dear Seattle, The Terrys and more from 4pm.
Tickets are $89.90 and are available here
If your idea of New Year's Eve is a delicious five-star dining experience then Harbourfront Seafood Restaurant, Wollongong, might be the spot for you to ring in 2023.
Illawarra's leading seafood restaurant has put together a four-course all-inclusive menu with a five-hour premium beverage package which you can enjoy along with front row seats to Wollongong City Council's fireworks display.
There will also be live acoustic music to entertain you while you wait for the countdown.
Cost is $285 for adults, $200 for teens (12-17) and $150 for children under 12.
The event starts at 7pm and ends soon after the clock strikes midnight.
Book here
Celebrate NYE at Adrift Pool Bar located at Novotel Wollongong Northbeach.
The fun starts at 7pm. You can enjoy a cocktail on arrival, followed by light canapes.
UK musician Denney will provide the entertainment along with Benson and more.
Tickets are $70.35. Book here
If you want a private party experience, you can book a cabana with a private hostess, bottle service, platters and cocktails on the table from $2000 per cabana for up to 10 people. Contact the venue for more information.
If you want to dance away your NYE look no further than Towradgi Beach Hotel.
Triple J DJ and host Jade Zoe will lead the festivities.
Entry is free and once inside you can buy two for one frosty fruit margaritas.
If you want something more private, why not contact the venue about booking a cabana.
Pepe's on the Beach at Wollongong will host its annual NYE beachside event.
There will be flowing cocktails and a great mix of music thanks to Keyes and Anfinity, including R&B, hip-hop and top 40 tunes.
Contact the venue to book and ask about the VIP cabanas and bottle service.
Headlands Hotel Austinmer is hosting NYE Picnic on the Terrace. Make sure you pre-order a grazing platter to enjoy as you listen to the live music.
If you are up for more fun the next day they are hosting a Sunday Recovery with $8 mimosas and more live music.
Wollongong wine car Mia Mia will toast the end of 2022 with a special event from 9pm to 1am.
You can enjoy canapés, pasta and a glass of sparkling wine at midnight all for $50 a head.
Lagoon Seafood Restaurant is ringing in the new year with a fantastic package consisting of a delicious four-course meal and a premium five-hour drinks package from 7pm-midnight, while doors will remain open until 2am.
There will also be plenty of live music, with a band playing from 7.30pm to 10.30pm before local artist Joe Mungovan and DJ Murray take over the entertainment from 10.30pm to 2am.
Cost is $195 for adults, $120 for teens (12-17) and $60 for children 5-11, while younger children eat free. Book a table of $10 or more and receive a discount.
Diggies Kiama will ring in 2023 with its Soirée by the Sea.
Enjoy canapés and cocktail on arrival on the terrace before a four-course dinner.
Watch the 9pm fireworks over Kiama Harbour from the marquee in our the courtyard before dancing the night away under the party lights as a DJ spins some tunes.
Cost is $110 per person, and you can add on a four-hour drink package for an extra $70.
Diggies Kiama's sister venue Diggies Cafe at Wollongong will host a Soirée by the Beach from 7.30pm to 12.30am.
Enjoy a delicious four-course menu, a cocktail on arrival and four-hour drink package.
You will be able to see the 9pm fireworks over Wollongong Harbour while a DJ provides the music.
Cost is $180 a head.
Waterfront Tavern at Shell Cove will host its Midnight at the Marina from 5pm,
Welcome in the new year while choosing from a range of food and drinks from the tavern's new summer food and drink menu while taking in the amazing water views from one of Shell Cove's newest venues.
You can choose from two rooms from which to enjoy the night and entertainment. Dance away the night on the dance floor in the Whale Bar or watch video classics playing on big screens in the main bar.
Entry is free but bookings are recommended here.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.