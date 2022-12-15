Police hold serious concerns for a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Wollongong this week.
Emeliah Lawford was last spoken to on Tuesday, December 13.
There are concerns for her welfare because of her age.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, about 150 centimetres tall, with a thin build, long brown hair, and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white top and shorts.
Emeliah is known to frequent the Wollongong CBD and the St Marys, Rouse Hill and Liverpool areas.
Anyone with information on Emeliah's whereabouts is urged to contact Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.