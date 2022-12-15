By the end of December, more than 1000 Illawarra residents will have died from cancer and nearly 3200 people will have been diagnosed in 2022.
A new yearly Snapshot Report on Cancer in the Illawarra Shoalhaven health district says the region's population are falling behind the state average when it comes to "healthy lifestyle measures" which can prevent cancer.
The Cancer Institute NSW report shows expected cancer incidence and mortality, as well as the most common cancers.
Breast cancer was the most common for the year in the region, with 389 people diagnosed, followed closely by prostate cancer, with 371 diagnoses.
Melanoma (366 diagnoses), bowel cancer (346) and lung cancer (327) were also in the top five.
These five cancers are also the most common cancers across Australia.
The Illawarra snapshot showed lung cancer was by far the region's most deadly in 2022, with 216 deaths, followed by bowel cancer which killed 114 residents.
Pancreatic cancer killed 70 people in the region, followed by prostate cancer (65) and breast cancer (61).
The report highlights how residents in the district can reduce their risk of developing some of the most common types of cancer, but says - in most of the recommended healthy lifestyle choices - the population is behind the NSW average.
"We know that one in three cancers can be prevented through healthy living," the report says.
"No matter your age, making healthier lifestyle choices can reduce your risk of developing some of the most common types of cancer, including lung cancer, bowel cancer, skin cancer (such as melanoma) and breast cancer."
The report says people should limit alcohol, stay a healthy weight, eat healthy, be active, protect their skin and quit smoking.
However, only 59.4 per cent of Illawarra Shoalhaven adults were staying within the recommended alcohol consumption guidelines, compared with NSW's 67.5 per cent.
Only 36.1 per cent of the region's population had a healthy body weight compared to 43.2 per cent in NSW, and just 3.5 per cent of adults were eating enough vegetables compared to 5.9 per cent in NSW.
The region's population was, however, a tiny bit more active than average - with 61.8 per cent of people getting enough exercise, just higher than the state average of 61.7 per cent.
The release of the cancer report coincided with a visit to Wollongong from the state's Chief Cancer Officer fProfessor Tracey O'Brien, as part of a two-month, state-wide tour of local health districts.
Professor O'Brien, a highly respected paediatric oncologist and haematologist who is also the CEO of the Cancer Institute, met with Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District chief Margot Mains to discuss local cancer outcomes and how the Institute can help lessen the impacts of cancer in the region.
"In the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, it is projected that this year alone, 3,169 people will be told they have cancer, and 1,058 people will lose their lives to the disease," she said.
"Part of the Institute's work is supporting local health districts to deliver effective, efficient, affordable cancer treatments."
She said prevention of cancer was a priority for the state, was this was one of the most effective ways to achieve the Institute's vision of "ending cancers as we know them".
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
