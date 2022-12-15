Hundreds of Year 12 students across the Illawarra received their highly-anticipated HSC results on Thursday, finally putting 13 years of schooling in the rear view mirror.
For 18-year-old Wollongong Performing Arts High School student Evie Jones, the moment was well worth the wait.
Ms Jones received the second highest marks in NSW for her dance subject after performing two practicals assessments choreographed by her dance teachers, as well as choreographing her own routine.
"It was a big surprise, there's obviously so many people in the state who compete - it feels like such an accomplishment," she said.
Despite her love of contemporary dance, Ms Jones said she'll be hanging up her dancing shoes for a while, taking a well-earned gap year to travel the world and take a break from study.
"Figuring out a different start, exploring new places and meeting new people feels like a perfect start to adulthood," she said.
Upon her return, she hopes to study history and museum curation at the University of Sydney, and while she's putting her dancing career to rest, Ms Jones said the art will always be something she carries with her.
For Smith's Hill High School student Tony Sui, it's a career in dentistry on the horizon after the teen was awarded among the highest marks in the region.
Mr Sui scored an ATAR of 99.7 and ranked seventh in the state for economics, which he said was a "big surprise" and left him feeling "stoked".
"I put in a lot of work from Year 11 through 12 - a lot of study, countless hours," he said.
Mr Sui said the guidance from his teachers was invaluable.
"If you have a great teacher, anything's possible."
Early entry to university courses put some students' minds at ease before their HSC exams began,ensuring them a spot in their chosen program.
Despite gaining early entry to Law and Arts at the University of Wollongong, Lake Illawarra High School student Amber Sloan's outstanding HSC results mean her options are wide open.
Ms Sloan said she felt the nerves opening up her results on Thursday morning, but she had plenty of support around her.
Ms Sloan said she had her brilliant English and Extensive English teachers to thank for their support.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
