Forty-two years ago, NSW police were awaiting another ransom demand of $1 million to hit Woolworths.
Just days earlier, on the afternoon of Christmas Eve 1980, an explosion had torn through the toy department of the Woolworths store at Sydney Town Hall.
It came 10 minutes after a phone call from a 'Mr Dunmore' warning of a bombing, allowing staff and shoppers to evacuate, although several people were injured.
But it wasn't the first blast to hit a Woolworths store that Christmas season.
That came about 3am on Wednesday, December 17 1980, when a bomb went off in the Woolworths in Warilla Shopping Centre.
This was followed about 47 hours later by another, this time at the Woolworths shop in Maitland.
Gelignite was used in all three attacks; at Warilla, the explosive was attached to a timer and lowered through a skylight in the ceiling.
Between the Maitland and Town Hall bombings, Woolworths had received a letter, again from Mr Dunmore, demanding $1 million in cash, gold bullion and diamonds.
The moniker Mr Dunmore referred to the theft of over 200 sticks of gelignite from Dunmore Quarry that September, and investigators believed the bombing perpetrators came from that region.
After the third bombing, Woolworths offered a reward of $250,000 for information leading to the arrest or conviction of anyone responsible for the three bombings, which the Sydney Morning Herald reported at the time was the largest reward ever offered in Australia.
The company was threatened that the bombings would continue unless it paid up.
The culprits were caught when the ransom was gathered and arrangements were made with the bombers to drop it into Sydney Harbour off the ferry wharf at Taronga Zoo.
Police converged on the site but kept discreet and as a man tried to cut a rope to a bag, undercover police grabbed him.
It was 28-year-old Gregory Norman McHardie, wearing a 'frogman suit'.
He told police a man named 'Benny' had offered to pay him to collect a package, but later admitted to police that Benny was a fabrication.
McHardie was charged in relation to the bombings and later so too was fellow Huskisson resident Larry Burton Danielson, a 48-year-old entertainer, who was arrested at his home in late January.
They denied havng committed the crimes, but in 1982 - after deliberating for a little over three hours - a jury found the men guilty on three counts of causing damage to a building and one of demanding property with menaces.
McHardie was convicted in his absence; he had escaped from Parramatta Jail but the trial went on without him (he was caught again on the Gold Coast over two months later).
Danielson and McHardie were each jailed for 20 years with a minimum of nine years for their crimes.
They appealed their sentences, but were unsuccessful.
In 1988, both McHardie and Danielson were released after serving the non-parole period, and the latter was deported to his native New Zealand.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
