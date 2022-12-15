Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Hawks new chief executive primed to deliver 'something special'

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated December 15 2022 - 6:00pm, first published 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stu Taggart has been appointed chief executive of the Illawarra Hawks. He will start his new role on January 23. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Stu Taggart is no stranger to Wollongong and enjoying sporting success in the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.