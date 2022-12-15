If you've found yourself feeling under the weather more times than you can remember in 2022, you are not alone.
A recent report suggests 2022 was a year dominated by ill health as a first in 20 years.
The report released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) stated Australians were sick for more hours than average since 2003.
COVID-19 which featured in the analysis for the first time was found to be the leading cause of the health burden.
Pharmacist Thomas Ho, the proprietor of Downtown Pharmacy in Wollongong, was in agreement, having noticed a massive surge in COVID cases in recent weeks.
"We have had a huge demand for the COVID antiviral medications," Mr Ho said.
"And not just now, July and August were also months where COVID peaked. I think it's going to happen again in the future."
As a pharmacy providing services to a predominantly elderly population, Mr Ho said, he'd seen a lot of his clients falling quite sick due to COVID.
"This morning I had an elderly gentleman, he has just come out of the hospital after spending 6 weeks there because of COVID, he's lost 20 kilograms," he said.
"In saying that, we are a really lucky country to be able to have the medication to help the community."
Mr Ho said the demand for the flu injection was also quite high this year.
"The fatal burden from infectious diseases fell by 39% between 2003 and 2018 but was 143% higher in 2022."
Despite the increase in ill health, Australians are still healthier than they were in 2003.
"In other words, fewer Australians are dying prematurely than 19 years ago, but we are still living with similar amounts of ill health," AIHW spokesperson Richard Juckes said.
