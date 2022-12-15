The hundreds of Wollongong City Council workers who went on strike on Wednesday - and lost pay for it - show the processes to stop bullying and harassment aren't working as they should, the union representing them said.
The United Services Union (USU) said about 500 members walked out in a snap strike in support of a sacked colleague and to voice their anger at what they said was one set of rules for staff, another for top management.
USU organiser Rudi Oppitz said the next step would be to talk through the issues again with council general manager Greg Doyle on Friday.
On the agenda would be one staff member who lost their job - the union says unfairly - and another who had been threatened with dismissal.
The USU alleges bullying and harassment of members.
"Five hundred of our members stood outside in a meeting yesterday - they all can't be wrong," Mr Oppitz said.
"If what the general manager said is correct and there is a robust procedure in place [to deal with bullying and harassment] then it's only applying to our members, and it's not applying to the leadership."
"What we see at the moment is that there appear to be one set of rules that apply to our members and an entirely separate set of rules that apply to the management structure.
"That's the problem, and in order to deal with those we're going to have to have some policies and procedures ... tightened up to give our members the comfort that if they are subjected to harassment and bullying from a leadership position, then those policies and procedures have some accountabilities against those leaders."
Council general manager Greg Doyle said he welcomed the talks.
"We remain committed to positive ongoing relationships with all our employees," he said.
"We continue to work collaboratively with all our people and/or their association or union representatives should matters be raised that go against our organisational values or Code of Conduct.
"We welcome the opportunity to continue our ongoing conversations directly with the United Services Union."
Mr Doyle confirmed that the staff who took part in the unauthorised industrial action would not be paid for the time they were off, in line with the Industrial Relations Act.
