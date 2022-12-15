Illawarra Mercury
Krystel Hamilton has sentence for road rage attack reduced

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated December 15 2022 - 9:06pm, first published 4:51pm
A woman who was jailed for two years for swerving into a motorcyclist in Albion Park Rail, knocking him off his bike and nearly into oncoming traffic has had her sentence reduced on appeal.

