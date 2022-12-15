A woman who was jailed for two years for swerving into a motorcyclist in Albion Park Rail, knocking him off his bike and nearly into oncoming traffic has had her sentence reduced on appeal.
Krystel Hamilton, 39, appealed her sentence in Wollongong District Court for one count of predatory driving and one count of common assault.
Hamilton was driving her Hyundai Santa Fe SUV south on the Princes Motorway just after 6pm on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 well above the speed limit.
The court heard Hamilton had multiple speeding offences on her traffic record.
Seeing that her window was down, a motorcyclist pulled up besides Hamilton and told her to slow down.
"Slow the f--- down or you are going to kill someone," the man said.
This enranged Hamilton, who sped up, before swerving sharply into the right hand land, knocking the rider to the road and the bike into oncoming traffic.
In dash cam footage played in court, a passenger in a car behind the incident can be heard to exclaim, and then tell the unnamed driver to stop.
In the footage, Hamilton can be seen to get out of the car with a phone to her ear, the court heard she dialled 000.
Several people stopped and helped the man to his feet. An off-duty nurse, who was assessing him, asked him what happened and he said: "She knocked me off my bike".
At this Hamilton yelled: "What did you say c---?" then tried to headbutt, punch and kick the man, one of the kicks connecting with his leg.
She continued to yell and scream at him, then spat in his face before bystanders intervened.
The Crown prosecutor said this was the most disgusting moment in the altercation.
At the scene, Hamilton denied being the aggressor, however later entered a guilty plea once the matter began its way through the courts.
In November, Hamilton was sentenced in Wollongong Local Court however appealed the decision.
Judge Andrew Haesler upheld the appeal, and noted additinoal material had been provided to him about Hamilton's circumstances.
The single mother of four was emerging from a relationship where she had been the victim of domestic violence. Working as a landscaper, she cared for her children, including one who has a significant disability, and coached a local football team.
However, Judge Haesler said the offending was so serious that a custodial sentence was required.
"Deliberate use of a motorcar, to strike a fellow motorist in heavy traffic, particularly a motorist riding a motorcycle, so offends community sensitivities that it requires... the imposition of a full time custodial sentence," Judge Haesler said.
Judge Haesler imposed an aggregate sentence of one year and nine months imprisonment, with a non parole period of eight months.
With time already served, Hamilton will be eligible for parole on July 6, 2023.
Hamilton will be disqualified from driving for 12 months.
