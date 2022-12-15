University of Wollongong students took home second prize at an international racing competition where students design, build and compete in "go-cart style" formula cars.
Students from UOW Motorsports took to the track in regional Victoria at the Society of Automotive Engineers (FSAE) Australasia Formula 2022 race in an electric vehicle they'd spent months building.
The team of 19 UOW students and their 220kg race-car, powered by an 80kW all-electric 400V power-train, took out second prize overall, as well as first place in figure-8 cornering, first place in endurance, and 3rd place in efficiency.
The team, who are mostly engineering students, said the competition was a great chance to put what they learnt in the classroom into practice.
Team technical director Brandon Shaw, who is studying a double degree of mechatronics engineering and computer science, was one of the competition drivers, getting behind the wheel to test the limits of their creation.
Mr Shaw said taking out overall second place came as the best kind of shock.
"We just went crazy - we really did not expect second place," he said.
For Mr Shaw, the win was years in the making - while the team usually design and build a car every year, COVID threw a spanner in the works.
Design for the car they competed in was technically started in 2021, but the team were locked out of the workshop for most of the year.
This year, they were finally able to put their designs to the test, spending hours burning the midnight oil to make sure the car was ready to compete, Mr Shaw said.
"There's nothing more satisfying than working out a problem with the car," he said.
Business Director Meg Sloan is currently studying for a Bachelor of Information Technology, and she said working on an electric vehicle was a fantastic opportunity.
"It's so much more fascinating [than the petrol cars], and there's a lot more that goes into it."
Ms Sloan said she hopes the team's success will encourage more students to join UOW Motorsports.
