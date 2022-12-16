When Gerringong decided they - as a club - wanted to push themselves up the pecking order from Football South Coast's Community League competition into the District League - the second tier - the club did not expect promotion to take as long as it did.
Following two COVID-19 interrupted years and despite making all the right moves on and off the pitch, the Breakers were blocked from being promoted into Illawarra's second tier due to two incomplete seasons in a row putting a halt to promotion and relegation.
Off the back of the shortened 2020 and 2021 seasons, all seemed to be on track for Breakers promotion. That was until La Nina struck.
Constant rain for months caused the competitions to be re-structured and a points-per-game table was created.
As it turned out, nothing could stop the Breakers' surge, with Gerringong claiming the league championship this season. After meeting criteria off the pitch, it was confirmed on Thursday afternoon by FSC that Gerringong had completed one of their main goals for the last few seasons at least in gaining promotion for the District League.
Breakers coach Brad Boardman told the Mercury he was thrilled to finally be confirmed for promotion.
"It's a massive relief," he said.
"We had a great meeting with FSC men's council and they inspected our facilities a few weeks ago so to get the green light means a great deal. We have built an amazing culture in the past few years and we are aligning our pathways for our youth and seniors with the same style of football across the board."
He added that he expected his side to be competitive in a higher competition.
"I think we will be extremely competitive. We have retained most of our squad including Josh Hawker which is massive for our attack. We will have more signings to come in the new year."
The Breakers will field sides in the District League men's, in the women's and in the and in Community League competitions in 2023.
Boardman's former club Helensburgh were also given the green light for promotion - into the Premier League - with the side taking out the 2022 District League league championship under current coach Andrew Paine.
Two years after winning the IPL league championship, one of the region's oldest clubs Woonona has opted not to compete in the Premier or District League in 2023, meaning Bellambi - who were planning on a year in the second tier - will not be relegated.
It is also good news for District League wooden-spooners Kiama, who were spared relegation thanks to Woonona dropping out.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
