Woman dies after pedestrian crash on Church Street

A woman has died after being hit by a car in Wollongong earlier this week.
Emergency services were called to Church Street near the Bank Street intersection at 9.35pm on Tuesday after reports a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
A 27-year-old woman was treated by paramedics, before being airlifted to hospital in a critical condition, where she later died as a result of her injuries.
The driver - a 35-year-old woman - was uninjured and subject to a roadside breath test which allegedly returned a negative result.
Wollongong police are investigating the incident and anyone who witnessed the scene should call Wollongong Police on on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
