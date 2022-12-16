Illawarra Mercury
Golfers swing big at Wollongong Blitz tournament

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 16 2022 - 8:41pm, first published 4:30pm
Wollongong's own Lincoln Tighe leads after round one.

Plenty of spectators knocked off work early to catch a glimpse of the exciting Blitz Wollongong competition at Wollongong Golf Club on Friday afternoon.

