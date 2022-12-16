Golfers swing big at Wollongong Blitz tournament

Plenty of spectators knocked off work early to catch a glimpse of the exciting Blitz Wollongong competition at Wollongong Golf Club on Friday afternoon.
The format included 10 holes with multiple short rounds and cuts, along with head-to-head match-ups of golfing greats, rising stars and celebrity hotshots in what was a shotgun start.
The format was split up into three rounds. Round one - 24 players on six holes where the top 12 advanced, round two - 12 players on three holes where the top four advanced and to finish up was round three - the final four players fighting it out on the last hole.
Wollongong player Lincoln Tighe won round one shooting one under.
Dubbed the 'T-20 of golf', the tournament was headlined by local players Tighe and Tahnia Ravnjak. Some of Australia's best took part, including two-time blitz winner Matt Millar and another dual winner in Antonio Murdaca (Glenelg 2018 and North Adelaide 2022).
The field also included James Gibellini, who won the Oxley Golf Club Blitz event on November 13, previous winner Daniel Gale, current Australian long drive champion Stefan Scutti and Australia's top-ranked amateur, Jeffrey Guan, as well as Justin Warren - who just returned from a US tour.
Some moderate winds swirling around Wollongong Golf Course and the region did not put any dampener on the day, with plenty of fans around enjoying the action.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.