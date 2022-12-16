The festive cheer is in the air as we inch closer towards Christmas and as families get together to celebrate this wonderful time of the year, a guilt looms over us:
The guilt of burdening the environment with all the extra waste.
Former Green Connect general manager Kylie Flament, who is now the CEO of Social Enterprise Council of NSW and ACT, believes the joyous festivities don't have to come at a cost.
Ms Flament has hot tips on how you can have a sustainable Christmas on a budget
Presents form a big part of Christmas tradition, especially with most young children looking forward to the day with much excitement.
With toys being Christmas gift favourites, Ms Flament believes second hand ones are the way to go.
"There are a crazy number of toys in the world and you don't need to buy new ones, second hand toys make for the best options," she said.
If parents are going to buy new ones, she said, then looking for toys that can be used in multiple ways should be bought.
"From an educational point of view too, toys that you can only do one thing with have a very short life span in your kid's life. Get them LEGO or even a ball, they will play for hours," Ms Flament said.
Other sustainable options for gifts, according to the conscious eco-warrior, are experiences and vouchers.
Wrapping your gifts in brown paper, while a green alternative, can be slightly off theme.
Ms Flament says you can still make your presents look fancy in an environmentally-friendly way.
"Wrapping paper is just going to end up in the landfill, instead use scarves," she said.
"You can get cheap ones at op shops and use them year in and year out or you can grab some from your drawers."
Tying two corners and then tying the other two is all one needs to do.
"It's easy and it looks beautiful," Ms Flament said.
"If you are going to use wrapping paper, unwrap carefully don't tear it to pieces so that you can use the same paper next year."
Ms Flament said she'd also seen someone on social media use cereal boxes.
"They'd turned them inside out and put some ribbon on it, it looked amazing."
Any decorations including glitter, Ms Flament said, is a big no-no.
"Please avoid glitter at all costs. I know that Woolworths is now promoting glitter-free products, thank goodness."
Making your own decorations or buying eco-friendly decoration at op-shops are also great options.
"I know Green Connect is making Christmas buntings that you can get."
"Also if you are going to have Christmas crackers make your own using toilet rolls. it's such a fun activity to do with your kids."
