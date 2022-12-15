Denison Street in city CBD set to grow as developers eye off sites

Denison Street on the outskirts of the Wollongong CBD is fast becoming the new place to build big with developers looking to erect a 14-storey apartment block.
An eight-storey apartment block on the old methadone clinic site at 49-51 Denison Street has been approved by Wollongong City Council.
A development application has also been lodged earlier this year for a Storage King outlet at 25-27 Denison Street.
Now plans have been lodged for the 14-storey block on land right next door to the proposed Storage King outlet.
The site, located on the Hercules Street intersection, includes a gravel car park used by workers in nearby buildings.
"The proposed development involves the construction of a fourteen-storey mixed use building comprising ground floor commercial suites and 36 apartments over 12 residential floors," the application stated.
"Communal recreation is provided at the first floor podium and on the rooftop."
The breakdown of the residences would be three one-bedroom units, 31 with two bedrooms and two three-bedroom apartments.
With vehicle access to be opposite the Hercules Street intersection, the development would include an upgrading of that area, along with replacing kerb and guttering along Denison Street.
The developer has proposed these upgrades would be coordinated with the development of the Storage King site next door, with a view to sharing the costs.
The tower includes 47 parking spaces at ground level and across two basement levels with 33 residents spaces, six for the commercial premises and the remainder allocated to visitors.
A traffic survey lodged as part of the development application compared expected traffic movements to those currently at the site.
"Traffic generated by the proposed development [is] considered to be only minor and have no impact on the operation of the adjoining road network when compared with the existing use of the site," the traffic study stated.
The development application is on exhibition until January 16.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.