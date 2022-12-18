Feeling fit and injury free, Jack Bird only has a few simple wishes on his list for Santa this Christmas.
Bird is hoping to enjoy his third consecutive full NRL campaign with St George Illawarra in 2023, while steering the Red V back into finals.
The Berkeley junior also hasn't given hope on a return to the State of Origin arena.
Bird last pulled on the NSW jersey in 2017, when he played in all three matches to take his tally to five, after signing a lucrative four-year deal with the Broncos.
Five years later, the utility said it would be special to represent the Blues again.
"I've played there before, so I know what it means to myself, my family and friends,'' Bird told the Mercury. ''I love the state and it's obviously a goal of everyone's to put that jersey on, so that's one of my main goals.
"If it doesn't happen, so be it. I'll keep pushing and playing good footy for the Dragons, but obviously if I make that team that's another step forward and I know I'm on the right track to play the best footy I can."
Bird's run of injuries while in Brisbane has been well documented as he battled a series of shoulder, sternum and knee issues.
After being ruled out for the entire 2020 season due to an ACL injury, Bird announced he would return to the Illawarra in November that year, joining the Dragons on a two-year contract.
He has since enjoyed a better run on the paddock, playing more than 40 games in the past two seasons. Bird then extended his deal with the club in May 2022.
He now hopes to take his game to the next level.
"I've got no injuries and it's been two seasons now since I've had one,'' he said.
''It's the most confidence I've had in a while and hopefully I'll have no injuries and I'll be feeling good heading into the season.
"I think it's just comes down to luck. Obviously during my time at Brisbane I had no luck, and that happens to players - you can't help it when you get injured.
''But coming back home and being around friends and family has helped me a lot. I haven't really changed anything I've done in previous years, but it comes down to luck.
"I want to get through a full season next year and play some good footy.
''But obviously the main goal is to play finals, I think that's something everyone here at the Dragons is pushing for.
''We haven't played finals in the two years I've been here, so I think everyone's on the same page.
"We're going to prove some people wrong next year and we've got a good squad to go ahead and make the top eight."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
