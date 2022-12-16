The Illawarra would be part of a "containment zone" for feral deer under a proposal which seeks to stop the animals becoming the "next rabbit plague".
The idea, from the National Feral Deer Action Plan working group, would see a strip of Australia on the east coast marked for deer containment, with efforts concentrated on stopping the pest animals extending further west.
The goal is to stop the spread of large populations of deer, and reduce their impact on the environment and human population.
"There is an imperative to contain distributions to prevent feral deer becoming another widespread invasive pest like rabbits, pigs and foxes," the working group's draft plan, out for consultation, states.
"The next five years will be important to establish actions and generate momentum for strategic, collaborative control in the future."
"Localised populations can be controlled by ground culling if there is enough community surveillance and effort," is says.
"Land managers may not have the time, money or ability to cull feral deer that infrequently wander onto their land, so local land management agencies and organisations have an important role in coordinating control programs, including engaging skilled shooters (volunteer, paid or unpaid contractors), where feasible."
But the deer population in the Illawarra may be underestimated by the group's assessment, with only a small area around the Royal National Park appearing to register as a "large population zone" for deer.
This, along with the lower Hunter, parts of Queensland and the Gippsland coast in Victoria, are mapped as "areas with many large populations [of deer], where the main management approach is protection of priority assets and localised containment where feasible"
Wollongong and its suburbs are zoned as "areas with no feral deer or scattered, small patches of feral deer, where local eradications of some populations may be feasible, and eradication of new incursions should be attempted".
Efforts to eradicate deer in the Illawarra have continued over many years with little lasting effect in keeping the pests away from human habitation.
In recent months deer have been spotted walking through front yards in Dapto and running along Memorial Drive near Fairy Meadow.
