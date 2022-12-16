Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Wollongong Wolves watch A-League future drift amid APL's grand final fireworks

By Tim Barrow
Updated December 16 2022 - 5:53pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Littler fires Wollongong Wolves forward against Sydney FC in the NSW NPL last season. Picture by Anna Warr

Scene: It's New Year's Eve and you're standing on the Sydney Harbour shoreline, admiring the yachts on the water in the countdown to midnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.