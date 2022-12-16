Scene: It's New Year's Eve and you're standing on the Sydney Harbour shoreline, admiring the yachts on the water in the countdown to midnight.
There's an envy for those doing it better than you, a desire to be where they are.
But over there on the big yacht closest to you, the partygoers are only arguing about which direction the vessel should be heading, what they're doing after they dock and who's paying the bar tab.
They're having a miserable time of it.
For this strangled analogy, the yacht is the A-League; partygoers are the Australian Premier Leagues and club officials fighting about the future of football in this country. You are the Wollongong Wolves.
Of course you want to be part of the A-League and be on that yacht, but gee they're making a mess of the occasion, which should have been a celebration of the Socceroos' relative success at the World Cup.
The fireworks, well there have been plenty of them since the APL, which runs the A-League since the separation deal with Football Australia, announced the next three grand finals will be played in Sydney.
Removing the incentive for the top team to host the biggest game of the season sparked a backlash from fans, including those of Melbourne Victory and arch-rivals City, who have vowed to walk out in protest in the 20th-minute of Saturday night's derby.
They're demanding the decision be reversed, but the APL is now stuck between that rock and a very hard place, which would mean going back to the NSW government to walk away from a deal.
The money is one thing, but football - soccer - in Australia has been like a neglected child, when rugby league and AFL have been getting second, third and fourth helpings of financial dessert in terms of funding and upgrades and any other political favour on offer.
Sentiment aside, A-League stakeholders are squabbling about the merits of $12 million or so for the grand final, when the NSW government is tipping $40 million into St George Illawarra's new high performance centre, one of four built for NRL clubs.
So in trying to capitalise on the momentum provided by the Socceroos and build political clout in the process, the APL has only managed to alienate the fan base which has endured the emotional rollercoaster since the A-League was formed, at a time when Australia qualified for the 2006 World Cup and made the last 16.
It's difficult to take any confidence in joining the A-League or even a National Second Division in 2024, when those running the show are putting everyone offside about where the grand final is being held.
Sure, there are plans, strategies and monthly meetings held about creating a second tier, the vision is there.
The Wolves would also love to be part of an expanded 14-team A-League, though Canberra are now firm front-runners.
But there's always this lingering doubt about what happens next and how it's executed, let alone the fabled promotion-relegation system which probably will not happen in my lifetime.
The fact Football South Coast and the Wolves are still unable to play nice in their own backyard, as seen again with failing to secure a Women's World Cup team to use the Illawarra as a training base, only hurts the region further.
Football Australia and now the APL's determination to develop Catchment FC into the national competition was seemingly justified when Western United surged to a fairytale title last season.
However, the new clubs still struggle to attract crowds or the imagination of the wider public. Australian communities have celebrated their ethnic backgrounds and diversity during the World Cup, particularly multi-generational migrant families from Croatia, after making the semi-finals.
Yet clubs which represent these communities, now in NPL competitions, have been sidelined for decades because of the sins of the National Soccer League.
So to the APL and A-League club officials, you guys take your time sorting it all out. Everyone else, like the Wolves, will be here on the shoreline waiting patiently.
What other choice do they have?
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.