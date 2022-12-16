Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Property sell-off could save Kiama Municipal Council, report says

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated December 16 2022 - 12:10pm, first published 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of the properties at Akuna Street that have netted Kiama Municipal Council a much-needed $28 million. However this sale alone would not be enough to help council out of its dire financial situation.

Offloading the Blue Haven Bonaira aged care centre, along with several other properties, will see Kiama Municipal Council able to pay its bills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.