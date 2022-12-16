Property sell-off could save Kiama Municipal Council, report says

Offloading the Blue Haven Bonaira aged care centre, along with several other properties, will see Kiama Municipal Council able to pay its bills.
In the council papers for Tuesday night's meeting is a detailed response to the actions required by Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman to fulfill the performance improvement order she issued to council in November.
Among those actions is the need for council to review its current financial circumstances.
In response council noted its intent to sell land it owned in Akuna Street, Blue Haven and other properties will have a positive effect on cash flow over the next two years.
"Council will have sufficient cash reserves to pay its debts as and [when] they fall due," the council papers stated.
"It is also worth noting that any potential divestment of aged care services and assets will yield an ongoing operational saving with a reduction in employee overheads.
"Financial experts, KPMG were contracted to prepare the cash flow and provided a comprehensive briefing to council on the two-year projections."
This week council settled on the Akuna Street properties, which were bought by Sydney property developers Level 33 for $28 million.
Mayor Neil Reilly said that was the single biggest commercial transaction in council history.
"While the sale of Akuna Street does provide some relief for our cashflow in the short term, there are still important, longer-term financial sustainability issues that we need to focus on," Cr Reilly said.
"My fellow councillors and I will contemplate how best to invest the money from this sale in our February meeting."
The main debt to be repaid is the $45 million balance of a loan from NSW Treasury (TCorp) used to fund the Blue Haven Bonaira development, which is due in August next year.
Elsewhere in the council papers it is noted that the KPMG review highlighted "a clear need for significant asset divestment" through to June 2024 of the order of as much as $40 million.
This is on top of the $28 million from the sale of Akuna Street.
That extra divestment "would enable clearing the full debt to TCorp".
Further cost cuts over the coming years were also identified, including a focus on "significant and/or funded" capital works - which will save $12 million.
A 5 per cent cut across "employee costs and materials/contracts" was expected to save $4 million.
There was also the possibility of a rate rise in 2024 and the exploration of introducing paid parking for visitors to the Kiama CBD as ways of raising the much-needed funds.
