The results are in for the HSC Advertising Feature

The marks and corresponding performance bands for each course are outlined in Education Standards of NSW's website. Picture Shutterstock

The Higher School Certificate (HSC) results are available in Students Online and sent to students by email and SMS. Students can also download and print their full credentials from Students Online while hard copies of the testamur (certificate) are sent in the mail in January.

The HSC is awarded to students who have satisfactorily completed years 11 and 12 at secondary school. To be eligible, students must meet HSC course requirements and sit for the statewide HSC examinations.



The HSC mark is a 50:50 combination of a student's examination mark and school-based assessment mark for each course.

Assessment mark

"School-based assessment tasks measure performance in a wider range of course outcomes than can be tested in an external examination," the HSC teacher said.



"Students are required to complete a number of assessment tasks for their courses. This may include tests, written or oral assignments, practical activities, fieldwork and projects.



"Schools submit an HSC assessment mark for every student in most courses. NESA puts the marks through a process of moderation to allow a fair comparison of marks in each course across different schools."

Examination mark

The examination mark for each course shows the student's performance in the HSC examination for that course, which was set and marked by NESA. Each student's achievement is assessed and reported against set standards of performance.

A unique part of the standards approach is a special procedure called 'judging' when a student's raw exam marks can be matched to the standards and the reporting scale used by NESA.



"It means a student is rewarded for their performance with the mark they deserve, no matter how many other people performed at a similar, higher, or lower level," she said.

Performance band

Student performance in each HSC course is measured against defined standards. HSC marks for each course are divided into bands and each band aligns with a description of a typical performance by a student within that mark range.



"The performance bands and descriptions give meaning to the HSC mark," she said. "For a 2 unit course, Band 6 indicates the highest level of performance and the minimum standard expected is 50."

Band 6 = 90 - 100 marks

Band 5 = 80 - 89 marks

Band 4 = 70 - 79 marks

Band 3 = 60 - 69 marks

Band 2 = 50 - 59 marks

Band 1 = 0 - 49 marks

Each band is aligned to what a student at that level of performance typically knows, understands and can do. The 'average' performance in most courses is usually a mark in the mid-70s (Band 4).



Band 1 indicates that a student has not met enough of the course outcomes. Band 1 includes marks ranging from 0 to 49. For an Extension course, the bands are E4 (highest level of performance) to E1.

Hotline

The HSC Inquiry Centre hotline will open on the day results are released, followed shortly by the HSC Results Check, HSC Raw Marks Report or HSC Examination Response.



The number is 1300 13 83 23 but before phoning, check the website first by going to educationstandards.nsw.edu.au/wps/portal/nesa/11-12/hsc/results-certificates/results-services-students



If you have lost your HSC, School Certificate or RoSA certificate you can order a replacement copy (from as far back as 1912).

Order a Statement of Equivalence (to NSW school level awards) for secondary education qualifications from overseas countries or from other Australian states and territories.