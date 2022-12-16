Illawarra Mercury

Support services are available if you're feeling down this Christmas

By Jo Riley
December 17 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Over the holiday season, it's important to make time to look after your mental health and wellbeing. Shutterstock image.

It's that time of year again. Carols are playing, tinsel is sparkling, and the word 'merry' hits peak use. For many, there are reasons to celebrate, feel happy and spread joy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.