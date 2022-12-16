Bulli High School students embraced the spirit of giving this Christmas as the student-led fundraiser spelled success with over two grand raised.
The high school students organised an extravagant bake sale, participated in sporting challenges and had a school disco for the Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation Light Up Xmas appeal.
Principal Denise James said she was moved by the community spirit and willingness to support people in need, shown by the students.
"They were the ones who came to us and said we want to do this," she said.
With the fundraiser, that raised $2425, taking place last Friday, Ms James said the school was a hive of activity.
"We were able to raise the big amount within just half an hour, it was great and everyone had a fantastic time," she said.
The students gathered on the school grounds and spelt out M4M which is Match 4 Maggie, in solidarity with their fellow schoolmate Maggie currently battling cancer.
"It was something that united the whole school, it's lovely how they're all about supporting their friend and supporting people they've never even met," Ms James said.
The amount raised by the high school will help make Christmas a little brighter for children spending at Sydney Children's Hospital.
