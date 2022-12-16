Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Despite scoring early university entry, these Illawarra teens shone in their HSC exams

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated December 16 2022 - 6:25pm, first published 1:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
18-year-old HSC student Abi Cuthbert from Oak Flats High School. Picture by Robert Peet.

Oak Flats High School student Abi Cuthbert was one of hundreds of Illawarra HSC students who woke to the release of their final exam results on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.