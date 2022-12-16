Oak Flats High School student Abi Cuthbert was one of hundreds of Illawarra HSC students who woke to the release of their final exam results on Thursday morning.
For Ms Cuthburt, it was all smiles when the online portal revealed her scores.
"I woke mum up at 7am to tell her my results," she said.
"I'm really happy - in some of the things I did better than I thought."
The Mercury checked in with Ms Cuthburt at the beginning of HSC exams in October, when she was hastily preparing for each subject, keeping organised using a colour-coded study schedule.
Ms Cuthburt's hard work has officially paid off - the teen scored multiple high band five results in her subjects.
Ms Cuthburt had already secured early entry into the University of Wollongong's Bachelor of Music, which she is thrilled to begin in 2023.
"I visited the uni a couple of times and I already love the atmosphere - the music rooms look amazing," she said.
She hopes to get a Masters in Secondary Teaching under her belt as well, so she can pursue a career as a Music and English teacher.
"I've met some of the teachers as well, they seem really nice and eager for us to start," she said.
Lake Illawarra High School student and high achiever Amber Sloan was another HSC student who secured early entry before her exams, but her outstanding HSC results mean her options are wide open.
Ms Sloan gained early entry to Law and Arts at the University of Wollongong, but after receiving such high marks, she is considering swapping the Arts component for Psychology to pursue family law.
Ms Sloan said she felt the nerves opening up her results on Thursday morning, but she had plenty of support around her.
