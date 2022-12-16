A man and a child have been rescued from the water at Jervis Bay after a normal afternoon paddleboarding went horribly wrong.
The man, in his 30s, was with his daughter at Greenpatch Beach when strong winds pulled her in.
"The dad then used a paddleboard to get to her, but they kept getting dragged out with the pair ending up about 5 kilometres from the shore," NSW Ambulance Inspector Warren Coulston said.
The emergency services were alerted shortly after the incident occurred at 1.45pm and NSW Maritime rescue were later able to reach them and bring them to the shore.
Water police and NSW Ambulance were also at the scene along with a Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter.
They were assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics at HMAS Creswell and were fine to go home.
"Now school holidays are in full swing, it's a timely reminder to be careful when you're undertaking water activities." Inspector Coulston said.
