Who pays?
That's the central question facing aged care as the sector lurches from one crisis to the next.
After years of declining funding, relative to inflation, in 2018, the sector as a whole dipped into the red and the losses have only mounted in the years since, particularly with the extra burden of COVID-19.
According to sector accounting firm Stewart Brown, the entire aged care sector posted a $1.5 billion dollar loss in 2022, with two thirds of all homes operating at a loss.
This environment has pushed small homes into near insolvency, with one 300 bed provider in the Illawarra facing the threat of collapse and the closure of Fresh Hope Care's McCauley Lodge and Tasman Court.
While a new funding model that came into force in October will go some of the way to addressing years of under-funding and increase the care provided to aged care residents, providers say this is not enough, and are looking for a short term fix to stave off sector-wide collapse.
How did we get here?
For some years now, the entire aged care sector has been in structural decline. The primary source of funds for the sector is government subsidies which have not kept up with rising inflation.
What this has meant is as wages, land and materials have risen in price, aged care providers have not received the funds to match. This has particularly squeezed small, independent aged care providers, and in a sector that was once dominated by small, often single site operators - even more so in regional areas - is now characterised by large, multi-site conglomerates.
Due to the tightening margins, only those larger providers who can benefit from the efficiencies of scale, particularly when it comes to back office staff, can survive. In the Illawarra, this was most recently demonstrated in the takeover of Multicultural Aged Care Illawarra by Warrigal, the smaller provider simply did not have the funds to continue.
A way out?
Successive governments, spurred on by numerous reports and a Royal Commission, have recognised that the way Australia cares for its elderly is in danger of collapse. This led, in 2022, to one of the first acts of the newly elected Albanese government, when it passed the Aged Care (Royal Commission Response) bill.
Among a number of changes, the Act included a new funding model of aged care, the Australian National Aged Care Classification or AN-ACC. This funding model, developed by a team led by Kathy Eager and based at the University of Wollongong, includes a base care tariff, which is meant to cover the cost of operating a facility, plus an individual component that covers the individual care needs of each resident.
Anita Westera, a research fellow at the Australian Health Services Research Institute at UOW, said the model is designed to correct some of the "perverse incentives" of the previous funding instrument.
"There wasn't clarity about why things were funded, it wasn't necessarily related to the needs of residents," Ms Westera said. "Rather, it was related to the sort of service that was provided. It was the wrong way around."
A crucial part of the new funding system is that it takes some of the compliance burden off aged care providers, as independent assessors are required to assess the individual needs of residents, rather than the aged care homes doing it themselves.
Patrick Reid, CEO of IRT, said the new model is a step in the right direction, but in its focus on face-to-face care, AN-ACC does not cover the cost of the lifestyle expected by aged care residents.
"Care is also around lifestyle. Because these people spend every minute of their day in those facilities. They need entertainment, they need diversion, they need other things to do. But that doesn't come into the AN-ACC model."
In addition to changing the funding model, the federal government is pumping in money into aged care. As part of the mandatory requirement that each resident receive 200 minutes of care per day, the government is giving aged care providers $5.4 billion over the next four years. The government has also said it will fully fund the outcome of the Fair Work Commission's inquiry into the wages of aged care workers, which could increase wages up to 25 per cent, in line with workers in the primary health system.
A Department of Health spokesperson said that funding will cover the cost of care.
"The Department's analysis shows that in aggregate, AN-ACC funding is sufficient to meet care minutes requirements as long as providers use care funding for care delivery," the spokesperson said.
This is something that providers acknowledge, but counter that care is only a small part of what it takes to fund aged care.
" we also have to pay for the food, we're going to pay for the cleaning group pay for the land, to pay for the roof over their head with their pay the rates, we've got to pay, lighting and electricity, which is all rising at rates we have unseen in recent times," Mr Reid said.
To remain open and prevent other beds from closing, aged care providers are cross subsidising from other areas of the business, but how long this can last is unclear.
The future of care
In this tussle between providers, government and residents and their families is a broader question about what aged care is.
Recent reforms create more of a market in the sector, which is hoped will enable elderly people to choose the home that suits them best. For some, this makes a lot of sense, but in regional areas where there is less choice, a realistic market cannot operate, Mr Reid said.
"In Bombala, for example, they just closed the care centre there. That leaves a very thin market, if they go there's nobody there to replace it, so where are those people going to go for care?"
In lieu of aged care places, more elderly people spend longer in hospitals, clogging the primary health system during a time of acute stress.
As Ms Westera highlights, there needs to be a rethinking when it comes to how the broader community approaches aged care.
"What we've seen in the last 25 years is that having this concept of aged care as a marketplace has actually decreased the quality," she said.
Despite more Australians spending longer at home, the costs of aged care continue to increase as those with higher needs are cared for in residential facilities.
"I would argue that they're actually non-acute health services. They're not necessarily acute health services, but they are health services," Ms Westera said.
In this reading, aged care could be funded similar to medicare, where the government shoulders the burden of the cost and taxpayers pay a levy.
Mr Reid said there needed to be a bigger role of user pays to prop up the system.
"To put their hand in their pocket and get the services above and beyond their [home care] package, means they can stay at home for far longer."
As the Illawarra region stares down the threat of more providers having to close their doors, local MP Alison Byrne said the government was committed to making change in the sector.
"Addressing the problems in our aged care system is a priority for the Albanese Labor Government," she said.
"We are also working to address challenges that have been building in the system for years. But these are not problems that can be solved overnight."
In the interim, some bodies within the aged care sector are calling for changes in the way rent payments can be calculated, to provide short term relief.
In the long term, the difficulties in the aged care system raise challenging questions for all of us, about how we care for our growing elderly population.
