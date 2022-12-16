Illawarra Mercury
Company fined after Dapto man Trent McIntosh killed in workplace accident

By Natalie Croxon
December 17 2022 - 7:00am
Police at the scene where Dapto man Trent McIntosh died in 2019. Picture from SafeWork NSW.

A vehicle logistics company must pay a fine of $450,000 in relation to the death of a Dapto truck driver who was killed while fixing a trailer.

