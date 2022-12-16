A vehicle logistics company must pay a fine of $450,000 in relation to the death of a Dapto truck driver who was killed while fixing a trailer.
Trent McIntosh, a 43-year-old father of two boys, died when the deck of a vehicle transportation trailer lowered and crushed him as he made repairs on a roadside in Kirrawee early on the morning of May 15, 2019.
Mr McIntosh had been a heavy vehicle driver with Autocare Services (which has depots in Dapto and Port Kembla) for seven years.
In the wake of Mr McIntosh's death, Autocare admitted it had breached its duty to ensure the health and safety of its workers by failing to prohibit non-maintenance staff from undertaking minor repair work on trailers or require them to seek authorisation from the maintenance supervisor before any minor fault fixing.
Agreed facts tendered to the District Court said leaks were a common problem with the air lines on trailers (which operated brakes, suspension and activated hydraulic valves), especially with the model Mr McIntosh was assigned, and truck drivers often repaired them.
On the morning of his death, Mr McIntosh had pulled over on Bath Street, Kirrawee for a rest break while working the night shift.
Participants in a 5am gym class saw him around the truck and assumed he was working on it. A short time later they discovered him trapped under the deck of the trailer.
They tried to free him as they called an ambulance, but he was pronounced deceased just after paramedics arrived.
The agreed facts said Autocare did not have standard operating procedures that identified the risk of being struck by the deck of a trailer, nor did it have a procedure or safe work method statement that addressed inspecting or repairing an air leak on a trailer.
A requirement that employees seek permission prior to any minor fault fixing was not enforced.
The belly deck of the trailer that killed Mr McIntosh did not have locking pins, and Autocare did not provide workers with anything to support the deck while minor maintenance work was performed.
The company also did not provide drivers with other training or instructions, such as the use of devices to support the deck or the need to disconnect the trailer from the truck before carrying out repairs on the air lines.
Judge Russell noted Autocare had no prior convictions in its 61-year history in a "notoriously dangerous industry", had taken responsibility for Mr McIntosh's death and had taken steps to prevent further such incidents.
The court heard these included a ban on repairs by drivers, refresher training and the removal of repair kits from trucks.
But Judge Russell found the company's culpability was in the upper mid-range, for such reasons as Autocare knowing the risks associated with having drivers carry out repairs.
The judge also noted the victim impact statements of Mr McIntosh's wife Lynette, mother Mary and sister Stacey, who spoke of their immense grief.
"Mr McIntosh was everything to her and her sons and now their lives have changed forever," he said, referring to Lynette's statement.
The court heard Autocare paid Mr McIntosh's average salary to his family until the workers' compensation payment was made; established a GoFundMe for them and matched the donations made; paid for counselling and the funeral; and named a bridge between its Port Kembla sites after the late employee.
For failing to ensure the safety of workers and exposing Mr McIntosh to risk of serious injury or death, Judge Russell convicted and fined Autocare Services $450,000.
He determined the appropriate fine was $600,000 but applied a 25 per cent discount for the company's guilty plea.
The company must also pay 75 per cent of SafeWork's costs.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
