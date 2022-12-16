An Illawarra man who lied about being sexually assaulted in custody has added another 16 months to his current stay in prison.
Robert Whitfield, 22, was sentenced in Wollongong Local Court on Friday for an aggravated car jacking and making a false statement with the intention of having a corrections officer investigated.
Court documents reveal Whitfield, while serving a sentence for other matters at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre in Kempsey, alleged a prison guard sexually assaulted him by putting his finger into Whitfield's anus.
On 26 April, 2021 Whitfield told detectives that five days prior he was on the phone when corrections staff accused him of having drugs.
Whitfield then alleged he was dragged by the guards into his cell and then pushed face down onto the bed, before he was strip searched. During the search, Whitfield said one of the guards put a finger in his anus.
In the court documents, detectives note Whitfield made changes to his statement on the fly and when pressed altered details.
At hospital after the incident, Whitfield declined a medical examination, however a social worker told detectives it was unlikely any evidence would be found.
The detectives began an investigation and questioned the corrective services officer, who denied Whitfield's version of events and said he was "extremely upset" by the allegations.
Detectives later went through body worn footage of the incident, which showed Whitfield was never strip searched nor had any clothing removed.
Detectives suggested Whitfield's goal was to get bail at the time.
In Wollongong Local Court, Magistrate Claire Girotto said the made up story took some planning and caused significant harm to the guard.
Later that year, in December, Whitfield was in the back seat of a car being driven by a Koonawarra woman to Dapto McDonalds.
When the trio were leaving McDonalds, Whitfield told them woman "we are taking your car".
"Like f--- you are," the woman replied.
"Give me the keys or I will punch you in the back of the head," Whitfield said.
The woman gave Whitfield her car keys and got out of the vehicle.
The woman was later told by a friend that her car was left at Avondale Road with the keys left on the front seat.
On December 17, police spotted Whitfield in Berkeley and chased him on foot. Whitfield slipped on a sheet of corrugated iron and fell, before police were able to arrest him.
In Wollongong Local Court, Ms Girotto said she had to send Whitfield to jail.
"I have no option but to sentence you to a term of imprisonment," she said.
Ms Girotto sentenced Whitfield, who pleaded guilty to the offences, to a combined sentence of 16 months with a non parole period of eight months.
Now at Clarence Correctional Centre near Grafton, Whitfield told supporters in court "love youse" before the video link was cut.
