An Australian Federal Police tip-off led Illawarra officers to uncover a Warilla man's stash of child pornography.
Bevan Nalepa, 55, was given an 18 month community corrections order after being sentenced on five counts of possess child abuse material.
Court documents reveal that the AFP provided intelligence to local police that the process worker possessed child pornography based on his mobile and email usage.
On Thursday, March 3, 2022, investigators were granted a search warrant for Nalepa's Warilla address and at 7.20am the next morning searched the home.
Police found multiple USBs and a phone belonging to Nalepa, who denied any knowledge of child abuse material.
Later analysis found the items contained dozens of videos and some pictures of children engaged in sexual acts.
Officers classified the videos as Interpol baseline 1, which involves real children involved in sexual acts.
On March 21, Nalepa handed himself in at Lake Illawarra police state where he was arrested.
Nalepa was sentenced on Tuesday.
