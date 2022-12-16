Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong priest Father Ron Peters found not guilty of child sexual offences

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 16 2022 - 8:46pm, first published 5:40pm
Father Ron Peters, pictured in 2014. File picture by Kirk Gilmour.

A magistrate has found Wollongong priest Father Ron Peters not guilty of four sexual offences allegedly committed against a teenage boy almost 30 years ago.

