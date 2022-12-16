A magistrate has found Wollongong priest Father Ron Peters not guilty of four sexual offences allegedly committed against a teenage boy almost 30 years ago.
Magistrate Brett Thomas delivered his decision at Sutherland Local Court on Friday after an earlier hearing.
He found Father Ron not guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against a victim under 16 and one count of aggravated indecency against a victim under 16 and under the authority of the alleged offender.
The charges were dismissed.
Father Ron was arrested in Berkeley in March 2019 and charged as the result of an investigation that was sparked in 2018 when police received reports of alleged indecent assaults on a 15-year-old boy at a high school in the Fairfield area in 1993.
Diocese of Wollongong Bishop Brian Mascord sent a letter to parishioners on Friday in the wake of the magistrate's decision, acknowledging the impact of the matter on Father Ron, those involved in it, and those who had worked or worshipped alongside him.
Bishop Mascord said the diocese was offering counselling and support services as a result.
"This has been a long process and has affected many people in different ways," he said.
Bishop Mascord also said the diocese continued to review and revise its practices to ensure the safety of the vulnerable.
"Along with Catholic dioceses across Australia, the Diocese of Wollongong has extensive measures and safeguards in place to protect and support all people who engage in any way with diocesan personnel, to ensure that we learn from the lessons of the past and safeguard the future," he said.
After laying charges against Father Ron in 2019, police said he was suspended from the church, although the Diocese of Wollongong did not confirm this at the time.
His status in light of Friday's decision is not yet known.
