The Lee brothers Shane and Brett, and more recently Blake Nikitaras and Nathan McAndrew have gone on to bigger and better things after playing for the Oak Flats Cricket Club.
But the once mighty Rats are going through one of their leanest years in the South Coast District Cricket competition.
Oak Flats have lost all six games to date and face a difficult task breaking through for their maiden win against the high-flying Lake Illawarra on Saturday.
Rats skipper Scott McAndrew said this season had been one of his most difficult in first-grade ever.
Read more: The Butchers snare another English cricketer
"It hasn't been all doom and gloom but it definitely has been very tough this year," he said.
"There's a number of reasons for our decline. We've lost some players.
"I'm 34 now and we have other blokes who have started families and can't play every week .
"We can't seem to get the same team on the paddock every week. I think if we had everyone available we'd be competitive but we are struggling to get the right squad on the field every week.
"We are probably short on a couple of bats, we've probably relied on a few too many at the moment.
"It has definitely been one of my toughest years in first grade."
It has definitely been one of my toughest years in first grade.- Oak Flats Rats captain Scott McAndrew
McAndrew said the only positive had been the emergence of youngsters Liam Urszulak, Sam McLennan and Kip Penfold.
"But unfortunately there has probably been a steady decline for two years across the board, of juniors playing cricket," McAndrew said.
"I'm a teacher at Lake Illawarra High School and we barely get any kids who play cricket anymore.
"That's a problem for us even though we have some good juniors coming through, it is just getting the balance right with some experienced heads as well.
"Hopefully we can play well against Lake and go into the Christmas break refreshed and ready to perform better in the new year."
In other round 10 matches on Saturday, Magpies Berry-Shoalhaven Heads play North Nowra Cambewarra, Shellharbour City battle Kookas, Kiama Cavaliers take on The Rail and Bomaderry Tigers play Ex-Servo's.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our breaking news emails
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.