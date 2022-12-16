Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Hawks lose another tight one to Sydney Kings

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
December 16 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peyton Siva had one of his better games for the Hawks but the Kings still prevailed 86-79 at the WEC on Friday night. Picture: Adam McLean

A gallant Illawarra Hawks pushed Sydney Kings all the way but it was the NBL champions who walked away with another close win at WIN Entertainment Centre on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.