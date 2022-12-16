A gallant Illawarra Hawks pushed Sydney Kings all the way but it was the NBL champions who walked away with another close win at WIN Entertainment Centre on Friday night.
There was no buzzer-beater this time but Sydney had to pull out all the stops late on to secure a 86-79 victory.
Xavier Cooks again came up big against his former team, especially late in the fourth quarter when he threw a great pass to Shaun Bruce to score and ice the victory for the Kings.
Cooks even drew an offensive foul with 13.6 seconds left in the ball-game to rub salt in the wound.
The league MVP favourite almost had another double-double, finishing with 21 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.
Tim Soares (18 points and nine rebounds) and Dejan Vasiljevic (17 points and three assists) were also huge for the Kings but most of Sydney's good work was down to its classy point-guard Derrick Walton Jr (9 points and 9 assists).
The Hawks came out to play in the first quarter, with their play maker Peyton Siva especially impressive in guiding his team to a 29-21 lead.
Siva promised a breakout shooting performance, and delivered in the opening stanza, with his eight points coming of three of three shooting.
Siva also dished out three assists, while former Kings player Wani Swaka Lo Buluk contributed six points, shooting two from as many three-point attempts.
Siva had one of his better games for the Hawks, chipping in with 15 points and six assists.
He capped his great game by winning the Tyson Demos match for player of the match in Indigenous round.
Another positive for Illawarra was the introduction of Dan Grida, who played almost five minutes after returning to the court after another long injury layoff.
Cooks (9 points) though also was a constant threat in the first quarter, scoring the Kings first six points.
Illawarra started the second quarter well but the champions kept coming and wore down the home side with Vasiljevic (10 points) and Soares (7) doing most of the damage as the Kings went to the main break ahead 45-43 .
Hawks captain Tyler Harvey (4 points) tried hard to ignite his side but struggled offensively, missing all five of his three-point shots.
His co-captain Sam Froling fared a bit better, adding another six points in the term, to finish the half with nine points.
Cooks though absolutely monstered the Hawks in the third quarter with 10 more points , including two tomahawk dunks, and seven rebounds.
Kings won the third quarter 20-17 to head into the last quarter ahead 65-60.
Sydney then scored scored six unanswered points before Harvey finally found his shooting range,with two and three-point basket in succession.
Tough defence and some clutch shots, including a nice lay-up by Siva saw the Hawks reduce the margin to just two-points with just over five minutes left to play.
But the Kings classy point-guard Derrick Walton Jr then came up big with two crucial assists which saw Sydney extend their lead to seven points.
The Hawks again reduced the lead to two before Cooks came up big with an assist and offensive foul to ice the win for Sydney.
Illawarra have little time to dwell on their 13th loss of the season, with a clash away to Melbourne United on Sunday.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
