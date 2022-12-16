Illawarra Mercury
Protest held in Wollongong against laws that saw climate activist Violet Coco jailed

By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 16 2022 - 8:57pm, first published 8:55pm
Fireproof Australia's Sam Noonan speaks. Picture by Adam McLean.

Police officers outnumbered the people who gathered in Wollongong on Friday to speak out against a "draconian" crackdown on protesters that saw a climate activist jailed for 15 months.

