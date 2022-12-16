Police officers outnumbered the people who gathered in Wollongong on Friday to speak out against a "draconian" crackdown on protesters that saw a climate activist jailed for 15 months.
Deanna 'Violet' Coco was imprisoned for a minimum of eight months and fined $2500 after she pleaded guilty to seven offences stemming from the April protest, during which she blocked a lane of traffic for about 25 minutes.
She was the first person jailed under new laws introduced in NSW earlier this year, which brought in maximum penalties of two years' imprisonment and a $20,000 fine for protesters who block major roads, ports or rail.
Ms Coco is now awaiting an appeal against her sentence.
About 25 protesters turned out for Friday evening's rally, with slightly more police officers present as well.
Sam Noonan from climate group Fireproof Australia said the laws subject to Friday evening's protests terrified her.
"If I keep taking part in direct action - which I will - it could be me in jail one day," Ms Noonan said.
"And yeah, that scares the s--t out of me, but we have to stand up and do it because the Earth is our planet, we have no choice anymore."
Ms Noonan made reference to the police presence at the rally.
"This demonstration... is as much about political fascism and police repression, as we can see with all our lovely friends around us, around the right to peacefully protest, as it is about Violet," Ms Noonan said.
Wollongong Undergraduate Students' Association's outgoing environment officer Kaia Morgan said the laws were an attack not just on climate activists but other protesters too, noting nurses and other professionals were undertaking strikes.
"You've got to continue to fight for your rights and push against these unjust laws," Ms Morgan said.
She said the protest was also an attempt to rebuild the climate activism movement in the city.
Amnesty International's Maneesha Todd said it was "extremely concerning" to see increasing repression of peaceful protest.
She said Amnesty had observed that the laws were disproportionately applied to climate protesters.
The event also involved such groups as the Australian Youth Climate Coalition, the Illawarra Climate Justice Alliance, the Tomorrow Movement, Illawarra Greens and Wollongong Socialists.
