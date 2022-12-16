Residents will return to their homes after a grass and bush fire in Port Kembla forced them to evacuate as a precaution.
Police evacuated at least five houses due to the fire in Parkes Street, to which firefighters were called shortly after 10pm on Friday.
The fire was about 100 metres by 200 metres in size and appeared to be burning in the Coomaditchie Lagoon Reserve.
By 11pm the fire was under control, with no homes under threat.
The cause of the blaze is not yet known.
