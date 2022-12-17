Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Sibling rivalry pays off for Kiama High School student who topped the state in Swedish

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated December 17 2022 - 3:25pm, first published 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sibling rivalry pays off for Kiama High School student who topped the state in Swedish

When Kiama High School student Liam Johansson started studying HSC Swedish, he knew he had a lot to live up to.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.