Sibling rivalry pays off for Kiama High School student who topped the state in Swedish

When Kiama High School student Liam Johansson started studying HSC Swedish, he knew he had a lot to live up to.
His older sister Ella topped the state in the course in 2021, with some good natured sibling rivalry providing an incentive for him to work hard.
"I definitely had that in my mind, I didn't want to do worse than her," he said.
"And she doesn't mind that I did so well, since she also got first in course. She's actually the one who recommended it to me."
He was among 126 students who obtained first place in a 2022 HSC course, who were acknowledged today for their extraordinary academic achievement at a ceremony in Sydney last Wednesday.
Like his sister, Liam completed the course during Year 11, so will enter his HSC year already knowing he's got an outstanding mark in the bag.
"It was pretty amazing, I didn't expect to get first when I started the course," he said.
"I was doing it essentially just to get the two units out of the way before I started to prepare for the HSC in all my other subjects, to free up some time."
They both studied an accelerated course through a Swedish school in Sydney that covered both the preliminary and HSC courses in the one year.
Liam said the subject was similar to studying Advanced English, with lots of essays and assignments done in Swedish instead.
Liam hopes to study commerce or economics at the university in Sweden, where he and his family lived for most of his life.
He said finishing Swedish Continuers a year in advance would now have more time to focus on his other subjects, and was hoping this would take some pressure off and allow him to do well in those too.
"I hope to top the state in all of them," he joked. "But we'll see how it goes."
