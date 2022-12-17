Illawarra Mercury
Price of South Coast holiday homes reduced as rental providers compete with overseas travel this summer

Brittney Levinson
Brittney Levinson
Updated December 18 2022 - 8:36am, first published 8:31am
MM House, listed with McGrath Mollymook Holidays, is still available to book in January. Picture supplied

I've had to go in and reduce rates, reduce minimum nights to try and get that traffic through.

- Kelly Robertson, McGrath Mollymook

Prices of South Coast holiday homes are being slashed and the minimum-night requirement reduced in a bid to fill properties during a more subdued summer period.

