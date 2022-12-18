Keira captain Mitch Hearn has praised the fighting spirit of his young side after the Lions held on to claim a tight victory over Wests Illawarra on Saturday.
A pulsating one-day contest came down to the final over, with Hearn taking the ball and Wests needing nine runs to win. In the end, the skipper got the job done with four runs to spare, as the Lions claimed their third successive victory and head into Cricket Illawarra's Christmas break full of confidence.
The win capped a perfect return to Keira Village Park for the Lions, who haven't been able to play there for close to 12 months. The venue was one of the Illawarra venues hit hardest by the heavy rain earlier this year.
"The park was under water for the best part of nine months and then it was in a state of disrepair, and they've got it back to a semi reasonable [state] now. It was obviously nice to get a win over Wests and a good way to finish up heading into the Christmas break," Hearn said.
"It's something we talked about after the Helensburgh game three weeks ago, about how this is the starting point to get our season going. We then obviously had a big win win over Uni last week and then a big win over Wests this week, so heading into the break, it puts us into contention and into good form.
"We're wearing that underdogs badge this year, and we've embraced not having the big names that a few of the other teams have. But we've talked about individually standing up and getting the job done, and I think we've done that the last couple of weeks. It's been pretty cool to play with those younger guys and see them standing up."
Wests captain Aaryn Kornberger won the toss and elected to bowl first on Saturday, and the Lions responded by compiling a total of 9/172. Hearn led the way with an unbeaten 70, while Lachlan Brown, Udara Jayasundra and Bailey Abela took two wickets apiece.
In reply, Keira were able to take wickets at regular intervals to restrict their opponents. Troy Coleman finished with 3/36 from his 10 overs, while Rob Cauduro (44) top-scored as the Wests finished on 9/168.
"Rhys Voysey led from the front and then Neel Honovar, with his bit of experience, did well as well," Hearn said.
"We then had Blake Cattle bowling the death overs because we ran out of bowlers, so I chucked the ball to him at quite a crucial stage and he came up clutch which was good.
"It came down to a whole team effort, knowing that we could get it done if we executed our plans."
Elsewhere, Wollongong continued their strong start to the season after claiming a six-wicket victory over Dapto. Set 121 to win, the Lighthouse Keepers got the job done inside 15 overs at North Dalton Park to retain top spot on the ladder.
University strengthened their hold on second position after comprehensively beating Corrimal at home. Uni bundled out their opponents for just 53, which they chased down without losing a wicket in the 14th over.
In the other matches, Balgownie snapped a three-game losing streak to down the Butchers by eight wickets and Helensburgh thrashed Port Kembla by 112 runs.
Illawarra players will now enjoy a Christmas break before the competition resumes on January 7.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
