Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Keira Lions survive Cricket Illawarra thriller to take down Wests Illawarra

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated December 18 2022 - 11:25am, first published 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Keira captain Mitch Hearn has praised the fighting spirit of his young side after the Lions held on to claim a tight victory over Wests Illawarra on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.