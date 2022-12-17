The garage of an Albion Park Rail home has been "destroyed" by a blaze just a week out from Christmas.
Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service crews responded to reports of a single-storey house fire at Elm Street just before 5pm on Saturday, December 16.
Upon arrival crews noted smoke was billowing from the home and the fire had taken control.
They managed to contain the blaze just after 7pm, according to a Rural Fire Service spokesperson.
No one was injured, but 100 per cent of the garage was deemed destroyed and about 50 per cent of the home sustained smoke damage, the spokesperson said.
Investigations into the cause are continuing. No other properties were damaged in the blaze.
The news comes after a grass and bush fire at Coomaditchie Lagoon Reserve about 10pm the evening prior.
No properties were damaged and the cause is also unknown.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
