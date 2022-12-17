The Rail will enter South Coast Cricket's mid-season break full of confidence after claiming a thumping win over Kiama on Saturday.
The Razorbacks proved far too strong at Kiama Sporting Complex, claiming a 118-run win to take their season tally to five victories - including the past three straight.
The result means The Rail sits in third place on the ladder heading into the Christmas break, with the action set to resume on January 7.
"We haven't been playing our best cricket which is a positive and negative at the same time, but we're building nicely," The Rail captain Brett Gilly said.
"The break comes at a nice time with a few injuries around. At the same time, we'd like to keep playing, but we've just got to make sure we take the time off, rest and try to pick up where we left off before Christmas."
After being sent into bat at Kiama Sporting Complex on Saturday, the Razorbacks were able to compile an imposing total of 8/267, with an eighth-wicket stand of 73 runs between Gilly (57) and Daniel Stevenson (31 not out) giving their innings a late boost.
The Cavaliers were then in early trouble at 2/21, before Dale Scifleet got to work getting his side back on track. However, the skipper was eventually dismissed for 68, with the hosts bowled out soon after for 149.
"They've obviously been tracking pretty well this year, so it was a big game. But we bowled pretty well and got some early breakthroughs. Dale almost carried his bat through the whole way, so while he was still out there, we were a bit weary because he's been batting pretty well this year. But we got him out second last wicket, and then the run rate was above 10 by then, so we did well.
"Our bowlers bowled one side of the wicket for probably the first time this year and bowled to the field. It was a pretty complete performance and I'm pretty proud of everyone."
