Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

All the photos from Gerringong's annual Christmas Street Party Parade

By Newsroom
Updated December 18 2022 - 9:41am, first published 9:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Santa treats the children to some sweets as he rides past the crowd.

** Scroll down for our mega-gallery of photos from the day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.