All the photos from Gerringong's annual Christmas Street Party Parade

The people of Gerringong and surrounds know how to party, with the streets lined with smiling faces on Saturday to watch the annual Christmas parade.
This year's parade included about 50 floats featuring service and sporting clubs, community groups, vintage car clubs and local businesses.
Even Santa Claus took time out from official duties at the North Pole to join in the fun along the main drag of Fern Street.
There were festive pooches, a nativity scene, Company of the Cross Medieval soldiers, firies, surf club nippers and a whole lot more.
Photos from the 2022 Gerringong Christmas Street Parade on December 17. All photos by Adam McLean.
