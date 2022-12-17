It has been a chillier than usual week in the Illawarra with an unwelcome cold front and wind warnings arriving just a week out from Christmas.
And with the countdown on, residents are wondering if they can pack a picnic and head to the beach on Christmas Day, or if they will have to contend with more grey skies rainfall after a year of consecutive La Ninas.
While the Australian Bureau of Meteorology hasn't yet revealed its weather forecast for Christmas Day, residents can expect cloudy weather in the days leading up to December 25.
There will be a shower or two next Thursday and Friday, with up to 10 millimetres of rainfall predicted as well as a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 24 degrees.
As for Christmas Eve, a maximum temperature of 22 degrees is forecast with just a slight chance of rain and southerly winds of 15 to 20 km/h.
Meanwhile, AccuWeather has released its Christmas Day weather prediction and states Wollongong will see a high of 22 degrees, with varying intervals of sunshine and patchy clouds - but no rainfall.
The Bureau has also released its climate outlook overview on December 17, indicating Wollongong is likely to see above median maximum temperatures during the period from December 22 to December 28.
The overview also predicted a 45 per cent chance of above median chance of rainfall in Wollongong for the same period. In the New Year, most of Australia has close to equal chance of above or below median rainfall during January.
After continued extreme weather events this year, the Illawarra far exceeded its record annual rainfall totals.
To the end of September 2022, Kiama copped 2498.8 millimetres, up from its 2011 record of 1351.4 millimetres, marking an increase of 84.9 per cent.
Albion Park saw 75.4 per cent more rain than it did in 2020, when 1266.6 millimetres fell.
The Bellambi weather station also recorded 1894.2 millimetres in the first nine months of the year, a 14.3 per cent increase on the record 1657 it saw in 1998 - the year a massive deluge caused significant flooding in parts of the city.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
