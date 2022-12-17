Illawarra Mercury
Australian War Memorial unveils statue design of Vivian Bullwinkel, the first woman and nurse to feature on grounds

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
December 18 2022
Australian War Memorial head of art Laura Webster with a maquette of Vivian Bullwinkel. Picture by James Croucher

The Australian War Memorial has unveiled the design of a new sculpture set to be installed in late 2023, making it the first sculpture of an individual woman on the institution's grounds.

