A group of Woonona residents have described proposed plans for a nearby housing development as a "disaster waiting to happen", citing potential for flooding and invasion of privacy as their major concerns.
The proposal for 3A Cooper Avenue, Woonona was the subject of a Wollongong City Council local planning panel meeting earlier this week, where five residents raised concerns over the complex and the developer, Peter Rasa, responded.
The development application, lodged in February this year, outlines plans for six two-storey, three bedroom dwellings above a basement car park for 12 cars, with an additional two parks for visitors.
A jacaranda tree and three wattle trees will be removed to make way for the complex.
The southern section of the site is densely vegetated with a creek running through it, according to council papers, which has piqued the concern of nearby resident Bill van Brakel.
The site was identified in documents as being flood-affected, however the proposal was determined by council as outside the flood extents.
Despite this, Mr van Brakel believes the development will put pressure on the mobility of the creek's bank, and said concerns for flooding still remain considering the year of consecutive La Ninas that lashed the Illawarra.
"I think it's a little bit out of control," the mining engineer said. "There will also be no fences, kids are going to end up in that creek ... which has happened in the past.
"If the trees die, the bank mobilises. And if it mobilises, the bank will fall into the creek and block it, flooding the area to the south.
"That will mean residences there will be put underwater. In the 1998 floods, a number of those houses got flooded so we think it's quite a possibility that could happen again."
Access to the site will be via Parraweena Way and will be widened by one metre at the cost of the developer, documents say.
This has also sparked worry among residents who believe changing the 3.7 metre wide walkway into a road would alter the "quiet little part" of Woonona.
"The fact that it's a walkway that's going to double the traffic load on it - it's just not suitable for it," Mr van Brakel said.
"It's never been designed for heavy traffic. You can imagine with heavy construction, it would tear it to pieces.
"Kids use it to go to school, others use it to go to the station, there's a disabled resident who uses it on a motorised scooter."
Council papers state the changes to Parraweena Way are considered to "enhance the streetscape and provide improved traffic safety than the current situation."
Other residents, including Scott Warne, expressed concern the two-storey dwellings would invade privacy of nearby properties.
To address this, council recommended the balconies originally planned for the bedrooms overlooking the adjacent residences to be removed and replaced with windows. But concerns remain.
"There's no indication as to whether or not they're going to have high windows or normal windows. You could potentially have people looking into your backyard the whole time," Mr van Brakel said.
Mr Warne believed the plans were rushed, which confused Mr Rasa.
"We launched it back in February," Mr Rasa said. "Council's assessment I thought was fairly thorough ... in essence I think this is a good development."
While disappointed with the plans, Mr Warned was pleased to see changes made by the developer to put a vegetation management plan in place.
The plans became the subject of a panel meeting last Tuesday as 37 submissions had been made against it.
The panel will make its determination at a later date.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
