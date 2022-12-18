Active Kids vouchers now can be used for Illawarra school holiday programs

Parents can now use their NSW Active Kids vouchers for school holiday sport and recreation programs across the Illawarra.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said families could now use the $100 vouchers to enrol their children in eligible school holiday programs.
"So, whether the little ones want to do their favourite sport or try something new, the Active Kids program and NSW Government has got kids covered this summer," Mr Perrottet said.
The Active Kids vouchers have expanded to include sport and recreation activities during the summer school holidays (which are delivered for a minimum of four hours or over at least five sessions).
There are more than 11,000 Active Kids providers in NSW, with participating providers able to be found through the Service NSW app.
Some Illawarra organisations accepting vouchers include: Scouts, Academy of Surfing, Albion Park Soccer Club, Cinnamon Twist School of Belly Dance, Dancespace Wollongong and Little Kickers Illawarra.
The announcement comes one week after the government finally made the Back to School vouchers available.
Families can access their child's Active Kids voucher via the Service NSW app or website, attending a Service NSW Centre or by calling Service NSW on 13 77 88.
For further information on the Active Kids Program, visit www.sport.nsw.gov.au/active-kids.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
