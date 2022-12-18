Another big chance to win, another fourth quarter fade out for the Illawarra Hawks.
This time the Hawks went down to Melbourne United on Sunday after they led by four points early in the fourth only to lose by 11 points, 88-77.
Illawarra were behind for most of the game at John Cain Arena but an impressive third-quarter performance, where they outscored Melbourne 25-18, saw the visitors head into the final term just two points behind.
The Hawks then scored the opening six points in the last term but then gave up nine-unanswered points to United.
The Jacob Jackomas coached Hawks kept on coming throughout the game but every time they made a run United hit back with a better run.
Melbourne milestone man Chris Goulding, playing his 400th NBL game, was especially impressive in the second half, finishing with 25 points (six of 13 three-point shots) and three rebounds.
Mason Peatling (19 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and one block) and Rayjon Tucker (12 points, seven boards and five assists) also came up for United.
The Hawks tried hard but had a bad night from outside the arc, making only four of 19 (21%) three-point shots.
Illawarra weren't much better from the three-throw line, especially co-captain Sam Froling, who made only five of 15 attempts.
The big-man actually missed his first six free-throw attempts before hitting his seventh shot from the line.
Froling though was one of the Hawks better players offensively, contributing 18 points and six rebounds.
But it was Michael Frazier II who was Illawarra's best player in Melbourne.
The versatile swingman contributed 27 points (9 from 27), three boards and two blocked shots.
Deng Deng only managed four points and six rebounds but tried hard throughout.
Deng also provided one of the game's highlights when he produced a massive tomahawk slam dunk over Mebourne big-man Isaac Humphries.
Illawarra point-guard Peyton Siva, coming off one of his better shooting nights in the last-start loss to the Sydney Kings, didn't take his first shot until the third quarter.
Siva only scored six points but did well finding his team-mates, dishing out four assists and defensively contributing three steals.
The result improves Melbourne to an 8-11 record on the season to remain in playoff contention while Illawarra is 2-14 despite having strung three encouraging performances together now.
There was a massive rebound differential in favour of Melbourne 56 to 37 but still the Hawks attempted two more shots and 16 extra free-throws.
United, though, shot 46 per cent to 36, and hit 11/27 from three opposed to 4/19.
It was also a milestone game for Goulding's United team-mate Brad Nelwey, who scored three points in 11 minutes in his 300th NBL game.
The Hawks travel to play the Tasmania Jackumpers on Thursday.
More to come.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our breaking news emails
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.